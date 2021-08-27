Fire at chemical factory kills 10 in southern Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A government spokesman says a massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi, killing at least 10 workers and injuring several others. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire in the Mehran Town neighborhood on Friday. TV footage showed firefighters dousing the flames, as ambulances continued transporting victims to hospitals. Murtaza Wahab, a spokesman for the provincial Sindh government, said firefighters had almost extinguished the fire. Karachi is the capital of Sindh province, where many people have set up factories in residential areas in violation of building codes.