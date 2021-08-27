Flash Flood Watch from FRI 7:38 PM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Houston County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING…

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of Iowa, southeast Minnesota and

southwest Wisconsin, including the following areas, in Iowa,

Allamakee, Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek. In

southeast Minnesota, Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted,

Wabasha and Winona. In southwest Wisconsin, Crawford, Richland and

Vernon.

* Through Saturday morning.

* Periods of thunderstorms are expected overnight. Heavy rainfall

from these storms, along with wet soils from recent rainfall, will

cause conditions favorable for flash flooding. Should storms

repeat over the same areas, it appears a quick 1-3″ of rain could

fall and cause flash flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&