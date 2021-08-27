Skip to Content

Friday's Scores

8:13 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Albany Tournament=

Pool A=

Albany def. Osakis, 25-17, 25-16

Rocori def. Albany, 25-23, 26-28, 15-8

Rocori def. Osakis, 25-23, 25-13

Pool B=

Maple Lake def. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 25-14, 25-17

Maple Lake def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-14, 25-22

St. Cloud Cathedral def. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 25-20, 25-14

Pool C=

Sauk Centre def. New London-Spicer, 25-15, 25-22

Watertown-Mayer def. New London-Spicer, 25-15, 25-27, 15-13

Watertown-Mayer def. Sauk Centre, 25-14, 22-25, 15-11

Playoff Pool A=

Maple Lake def. Rocori, 25-23, 25-18

Watertown-Mayer def. Maple Lake, 25-23, 25-16

Watertown-Mayer def. Rocori, 25-17, 25-12

Playoff Pool B=

Albany def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-16, 16-25, 15-12

Sauk Centre def. Albany, 20-25, 25-14, 15-13

Playoff Pool C=

New London-Spicer def. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 25-16, 25-15

New London-Spicer def. Osakis, 25-19, 25-18

Osakis def. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 19-25, 30-28, 15-13

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Tournament=

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City

Delano def. Paynesville, 22-25, 25-14, 15-7

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 28-26, 25-17

Melrose def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-14, 25-13

Melrose def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart

Mound Westonka def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 26-24, 17-25, 15-11

Mound Westonka def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 25-19, 17-25, 17-15

Paynesville def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-16, 25-9

Championship=

Annandale def. Delano, 26-24, 25-20

Third Place=

Melrose def. Mound Westonka, 25-21, 25-16

Royalton Tournament=

Gold Pool=

Milaca def. Pierz

Milaca def. Pillager, 25-23, 25-19

Pierz def. Pillager, 25-17, 25-11

Pillager def. Pine City, 25-23, 26-24

Maroon Pool=

Foley def. Braham, 25-9, 25-11

Foley def. Staples-Motley, 25-17, 25-19

Royalton def. Braham, 25-20, 25-16

Staples-Motley def. Braham, 28-26, 25-13

Staples-Motley def. Royalton

Seventh Place=

Pine City def. Braham, 20-25, 25-13, 17-15

Fifth Place=

Royalton def. Pillager, 25-17, 17-25, 15-11

Third Place=

Staples-Motley def. Pierz, 25-17, 25-17

Championship=

Foley def. Milaca, 25-18, 25-16

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com

Associated Press

