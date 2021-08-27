Friday’s Scores

Skip to Content

9:38 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Altoona 46, Osseo-Fairchild 12

Amherst 29, Medford Area 14

Aquinas 41, Luther 8

Badger 26, Milton 14

Beaver Dam 35, Sauk Prairie 8

Belleville 35, New Glarus 6

Belmont 42, North Crawford 0

Berlin 46, Wautoma 6

Boyceville 36, Cameron 0

Brillion 33, Weyauwega-Fremont 0

Brookfield Academy 29, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 6

Brookfield East 17, Wheaton Academy, Ill. 14

Catholic Central 20, Shoreland Lutheran 0

Cedarburg 40, Grafton 18

Columbus 42, Platteville 6

Cuba City 36, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 0

Durand 38, Prescott 23

Edgewood 20, Lake Mills 0

Evanston Township, Ill. 26, Kenosha Indian Trail 6

Florence 14, Algoma 6

Fort Atkinson 35, West Bend West 3

Franklin 39, Fond du Lac 13

Germantown 19, Hartford Union 6

Greendale 24, New Berlin Eisenhower 0

Greenfield 14, New Berlin West 13

Hamilton 48, Whitnall 0

Howards Grove 16, Valders 6

Hurley 38, Ashland 12

Kaukauna 28, Green Bay Southwest 6

Kenosha Christian Life 42, St. John’s NW Military Academy 0

Kickapoo/LaFarge 58, Williams Bay 13

Lake Country Lutheran 40, Lakeside Lutheran 19

Madison Memorial 7, Janesville Craig 6

Mayville 42, Horicon/Hustisford 0

Mosinee 30, Racine St. Catherine’s 12

Mukwonago 30, Whitefish Bay 7

New Lisbon 40, De Soto 0

New Richmond 33, Somerset 14

Newman Catholic 48, Bruce 8

Nicolet 20, Oshkosh North 6

Northwestern 28, Rice Lake 20

Oak Creek 35, Waterford 0

Oakfield 42, Sturgeon Bay 6

Onalaska 34, McFarland 14

Plymouth 35, Sheboygan South 0

Portage 56, Whitewater 0

Potosi/Cassville 12, Ithaca 8

Prairie du Chien 12, Tomah 7

Pulaski 30, Brookfield Central 25

Racine Horlick 35, Burlington 13

Racine Lutheran 33, Martin Luther 14

Reedsville 40, Lourdes Academy 0

Rhinelander 50, Milwaukee Riverside University 22

Richland Center 31, Fennimore 6

River Ridge 39, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 0

Saint Croix Central 35, Elk Mound 20

Southern Door 27, Ozaukee 0

Spring Valley 40, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8

St. Marys Springs 20, Darlington 6

Stevens Point 43, Superior 0

Thorp 6, Lake Holcombe 0

Two Rivers 25, Brown Deer 0

Verona Area 17, Oshkosh West 14

Watertown 27, Reedsburg Area 7

Wausau West 14, Merrill 0

Wauwatosa West 46, Waukesha West 31

Westby 12, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 0

Winneconne 20, Omro 19

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Xavier vs. Wrightstown, ccd.

