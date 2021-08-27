Huge factory blaze sends smoke over England town

LONDON (AP) — A huge fire at an industrial park in the central England town of Leamington Spa is sending up dramatic plumes of dark smoke that can be seen for miles. The emergency services have evacuated nearby properties and told people living in the surrounding area to close their windows and doors. Local lawmaker Matt Western says the fire might involve chemicals from a plastics business. Western said on Twitter that “the scale of the blaze is staggering” but firefighters “are increasingly confident of containing it.” The West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was on the scene but had not treated any patients. Leamington Spa is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of London.