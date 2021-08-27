Iowa courts to require masks contrary to wider state policy

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The chief justice of the Iowa Supreme Court has signed an order making masks mandatory in areas controlled by the courts. The order is in contrast to a state law that bans similar mandates in public schools where children have resumed classes amid rising numbers of coronavirus cases. The order signed Friday by Chief Justice Susan Christensen says all people entering court-controlled areas must wear a face covering regardless of the person’s vaccination status. The order contradicts Gov. Kim Reynolds’ long-term policy against mask mandates. In May she signed a law that bans cities, counties and school districts from requiring masks. Iowa is among nine states that have banned schools from implementing universal mask mandates.