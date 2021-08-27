Langlade County Sheriff looking into diaper drops

LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) – No, there’s not a typo in the title.

The Langlade County Sheriff’s Department made a post to Facebook Thursday morning, saying they were investigating an unpleasant case of littering.

According to the post, an unknown culprit was dropping soiled adult diapers into ditches along several area roads and highways.

Specifically, they site complaints at State Highway 47, County Road AA, County Road W and Trout Road.

They’re asking for the public’s help, either to come forward with information or to keep an eye when driving along those roads for anyone pulling over and illegally dumping – possibly in more ways than one.

Anyone with information is asked to call the office at (715) 627-6411 or submit anonymous Crimestoppers tips.