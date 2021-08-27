Menomonie gallops past Holmen, Vikings fall to 0-2

Menomonie's Reed Styer drops back to pass against Holmen on Friday night.

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Quarterback Reed Styer tossed three touchdown passes to lead Menomonie past Holmen 29-9 on Friday night.

The game started at 5:00 p.m. to avoid heavy storms later in the evening. Styer would go 6/13 for 171 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Luke LeClaire would lead Holmen with 24 rushes for 95 yards and one touchdown.

Both teams recorded safeties in the exact same way with both long snappers sending the ball past the punter and into the end zone.

Menomonie improves to 2-0. Holmen Drops to 0-2. The Vikings travel to Onalaska next week for a battle with the Hilltoppers.