Morning flooding with more rain on the way

A Flood Watch is in effect until 7 am for southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa. Heavy rains overnight have and will continue to bring rain amounts up to 6 inches. This could lead to stream rises, urban flooding, and mudslides – Stay aware and if you can’t see the road, turn around!

Keep the umbrella on hand as scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue. There is the potential for drier times throughout the day. If we can dry out a bit in the early afternoon it could open the window for stronger storms to develop along the front. If storms develop strong winds and larger hail is possible.

A few showers and thunderstorms will linger into Saturday morning. Then the skies will become quiet for at least 12 hours. Under partly cloudy skies, the humidity will bring a sticky summer day. If sunshine can make an appearance, can’t rule out the chance for a 90-degree day.

As a cold front drops across Minnesota, storms will spark up and bring a severe weather potential. This line of storms will drop southeast and head towards the Coulee Region in the late evening hours. These potential storms have tended to fall apart as they head towards our neighborhoods. Yet, hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes are possible.

By Sunday, the skies will gradually clear as more comfortable temperatures settle in. Comfortable temperatures will stick around for the last few days of August. However, isolated rain and storms chances stay in the forecast.

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett