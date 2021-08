McFarland, Wis. (WXOW) Onalaska rebounded from a tough opening night loss to pick up a 34-14 win at McFarland.

Hilltoppers quarterback Ayden Larson was 11-20 for 120 yards and one touchdown.

Michael Skemp had 4 catches for 50 yards while Jonathan Knickrehm had 63 yards rushing and a touchdown for Onalaska.