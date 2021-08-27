Police: Waterloo man killed in robbery; 2 suspects arrested

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Police say a man has been shot to death on a Waterloo street in an apparent robbery, and two others have been arrested in the case. The Courier reports that the shooting happened late Tuesday afternoon in front of a convenience store. Officers called to the scene found 20-year-old Dayton Sanders of Waterloo dead in a highway median. An investigation showed Sanders had been in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in front of the store when two males climbed into the vehicle and assaulted him, and one of the assailants opened fire when Sanders tried to flee. Police have arrested a 17-year-old charged as an adult with robbery and intimidation with a gun, as well as a 28-year-old man on a robbery charge.