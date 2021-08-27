Prairie du Chien’s defense forces multiple turnovers, defeats Tomah 12-7

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Prairie du Chien traveled North to face off against the Timberwolves of Tomah in early season, football action.

In the first quarter, the Timberwolves struck first. Running Back Jacob Bullard received a hand off and bounced the run outside towards the sideline. Bullard crossed the end zone to put the first points on the board. 7-0 Timberwolves.

The second quarter belonged to Prairie du Chien. The air attack proved to be efficient, QB Maddox Cedjka connected with Trent Mallat to put the ball at the one. The next play, Cedjka walked it in to tie the game at 7.

Prairie du Chein forced multiple turnovers throughout the game and even forced a safety in the final half of the game.

Tomah falls at home to P-D-C, 12-7.