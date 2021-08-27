River Flood Watch from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Vernon County

The Flood Watch continues for

the Kickapoo River at Readstown.

* From late Saturday night to Monday morning.

* At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 5.1 feet.

* Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

* Flooding is possible.

* Forecast…Flood stage may be reached early Sunday morning.

* Impact…At 10.0 feet, The park along the river begins to flood.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet, The park along the river experiences

significant flooding.

* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Water is up to the bottom of the Charles

Street Bridge.

