River Flood Watch from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until WED 8:12 AM CDT

River Flood Watch from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until WED 8:12 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
La Crosse County
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Flood Watch for
the Black River Near Galesville.
* From Sunday morning to Wednesday morning.
* At 8:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 6.3 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Flooding is possible.
* Forecast…Flood stage may be reached late Sunday morning.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.
&&