Severe weather possible in the Coulee Region

Another round of heavy thunderstorms is expected to move in late this afternoon into the overnight hours. There is a slight risk for severe weather with the potential for hail, damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and isolated tornadoes. The trigger for the thunderstorms is a warm front that is to our south. Depending how north the warm front gets will be a deciding factor in where the greatest threat for severe weather resides. Stay weather aware and have a safety plan in place.

Another round of severe weather is possible Saturday night as a cold front approaches the region. We clear out briefly on Monday before more unsettled weather arrives later in the day. Thunderstorm chances stick around as we go through next week. It is too early to tell if any severe weather will be associated with those.

Be safe and have a good day!

Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt