Taliban success in Afghanistan seen as boost for extremists

BEIRUT (AP) — The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan is giving radical Islamic groups from Syria and the Gaza Strip to Pakistan and West Africa reason to celebrate. They see America’s violence-marred exit from Afghanistan as an opportunity to regroup and reassert their ideology. In northern Syria, a statement by the al-Qaida affiliate there said the Taliban victory proved no occupation can last forever. The leader of the radical Palestinian Islamic Hamas movement, which rules the Gaza Strip, called the Taliban leader to congratulate him on the “demise of the U.S. occupation.” In Pakistan, the leader of Jaish-e-Mohammad said the Taliban victory will inspire holy warriors around the world “to continue their struggle for Islam.”