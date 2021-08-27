Tropical Storm Nora a hurricane threat to Mexico’s coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A strengthening Tropical Storm Nora is rolling toward a possible hurricane brush with Mexico’s Pacific Coast over the weekend and later a strike on the Baja California Peninsula. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm could bring dangerous flash floods and mudslides through the weekend. It’s likely to graze the point below the Puerto Vallarta region on Saturday and then possibly hit the Los Cabos resort region on Monday. Nora is expected to reach hurricane force on Saturday. It’s a big system, with tropical storm-force winds extending as far as 230 miles (370 kilometers) from the center.