WAFER announces a new future home

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The WAFER food pantry in La Crosse is moving. Friday morning WAFER board president Taylor Haley made the announcement that the facility would be making the move to the former Gordy's Market building on the city's north side.

"We don't have a timeline set yet," Haley said. "A number of things need to happen to that building, so we're putting a design team together."

The move has been a dream over a decade in the making. According to Executive Director Erin Waldhart, one of the biggest advantages will be the increase and flexibility that comes with more space.

"Emotionally it's surreal," Waldhart said. "The day is finally here, it's super exciting and I'm excited for the board. They've put so much hard work and time to put this project together."

The opportunity for a new home comes at a time when demand for services has significantly increased. Before the pandemic, WAFER provided food packages for around 1,500 families every month. Since then, WAFER says they've seen more first time requests in addition to people returning to WAFER after years of not needing their services.