‘We can’t do enough’: Lawmakers flooded by evacuation pleas

WASHINGTON (AP) — Across the county, the offices of members of Congress have become makeshift crisis centers. The lawmakers are being flooded with requests for help getting people onto one of the last flights coming out of the Kabul airport before Tuesday. That’s President Joe Biden’s deadline for the withdrawal of all U.S. military forces out of Afghanistan. The requests run into the hundreds, and sometimes the thousands, for each lawmaker. The work is gut-wrenching with stories of people they’re trying to help being turned away from the Kabul airport. Still, there are successes amid one of the largest airlifts in U.S. history.