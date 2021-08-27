Winona City Council votes down mask extension

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - The mask order signed earlier this week by Winona Mayor Scott Sherman is ended after a vote by the city council Friday morning.

Sherman called an emergency meeting to vote on whether to extend the mask order. It was originally set to expire 30 days from when he signed it on Wednesday.

The order required everyone age two or older to wear a mask in Winona for facilities including bars, restaurants, gyms, and businesses. The directive required people age two or older to wear a mask indoors unless involved in activities such as actively eating or drinking.

Sherman said he'd been considering the move for a few weeks prior to signing the order.

During the meeting, the mayor and council members were given short presentations from health care providers including Rachelle Schultz, CEO of Winona Health. She spoke in favor of masking, in part, as a way to help protect health care workers and helping reduce the spread of infection in the community.

Prior to the vote by the council, Sherman said, "I made this decision on my own, based on the information I had from my trusted health sources, to try and save lives. I have said it before, I will say it again-inconvenience will never outweigh a human life, in my mind. And for that reason, I decided to enforce the mask mandate on Wednesday."

Following his remarks, the council then voted to rescind the order.