Young dad-to-be was among 13 US troops killed in Afghanistan

A young husband with a child on the way and another man who always wanted to be in the military were among the 13 U.S. troops killed in a horrific suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport. As military personnel were going through the grim task of notifying the troops’ next of kin, some of their names emerged Friday before the government formally announced them. Eleven Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier were among the dead, and 18 other U.S. service members were wounded in Thursday’s bombing, which was blamed on Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Islamic State group.