Eau Claire, Wis. (WXOW) Central improved to 2-0 with a 48-21 win over Eau Claire Memorial in a game that was postponed to Saturday due to weather.

Mason Herlitzke threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns to lead the RiverHawks.

Porter Pretasky caught 9 passes for 120 yards and one touchdown.

Jackson Warren chipped in three catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

Ethan Shepherd rand 86 yards and three touchdowns as well for Central.