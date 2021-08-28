Flash Flood Watch until SAT 6:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Chickasaw County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING…

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has expanded the

* Flash Flood Watch to include portions of north central Iowa and

northeast Iowa, including the following areas, in north central

Iowa, Floyd and Mitchell. In northeast Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw,

Clayton, Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek.

* Until 6 PM CDT this evening.

* Additional thunderstorms are expected at times today. Heavy

rainfall from these storms, along with saturated soils from recent

rain, will cause conditions favorable for flash flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&