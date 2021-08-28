Onalaska boys cruise at the Johnson Invite

West Salem, Wis. (WXOW) It was a banner day for the Onalaska boys cross country.

They dominated the Gale Johnson Invitational in West Salem Saturday, taking the top 4 spots to earn the team title.

Manny Putz led the way with a time of 17:05.

Teammates Austin Oyen, Tyler Lee and Ron Walters rounded out the top four.

West Salem took second in the boys race.

For the girls, Marah Benedict from New Richmond took first with a time of 20:51.

Ali Thomas of Onalaska was the top local finisher, taking 5th overall.

Boscobel won the girls team title.