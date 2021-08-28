La Crosse Distilling Co. releases 3rd Anniversary Spirit

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In downtown La Crosse, a distillery of the same name, La Crosse Distilling Company had reached a small milestone. On Sunday, the local brew house and cocktail maker are celebrating three years in business.

Despite surviving during a pandemic, the three-year mark is thought of as the make-or-break point for many small businesses. A lot of start-ups don't even make it that far.

But a series of successes are keeping the doors open for La Crosse Distilling, to include an ever expanding line of finely crafted beer brews and spirited alcohols. They even have a beer program with Octoberfest brew on tap ready for tasting.

The Sunday celebration includes the return of their signature Apple Brandy. This is the second release of the small batch made for their 2nd anniversary. Now aged another year, and in limited amount, this year's Apple Brandy is ready for another round of tasting.

The specially produced brandy is made from organically grown apple cider pressed by local apple farm, Hoch Orchard and Gardens, in La Crescent. Another grower adding to the list of area farmers already being sourced for ingredients the distillery 'mixologists' use to make each and every cocktail and brew.

Everything with alcohol is made right in the building, all with locally sourced ingredients, and all organic.

The facility housing the distillery is also a restaurant featuring their tasting room where flights of beer offerings and a variety of Rye Whiskeys, Vodkas and Gins can be experienced. As well as a complete lunch and dinner menu featuring reasonably priced appetizers, entree's and desserts.

Becoming a favorite place to go in La Crosse for locals, the La Crosse Distilling Co. is also attracting tourists. Tourists that happen to walk by coming in or out of the Octoberfest fairgrounds or after meandering through Riverside Park. The brands of liquor with the La Crosse name are also extending beyond the city limits.

You can find La Crosse Distilling products distributed all across Wisconsin. It's also available in Minnesota, Colorado and soon to be found in Illinois. Sales Director Lee Berken is proud their products are not only getting their business name out, it's also getting the City of La Crosse some name recognition as well.

Find out more about the growing La Crosse Distilling Co at their website here: https://lacrossedistilling.co/