Harring remember as a ‘life coach’

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) La Crosse said goodbye to their old ball coach Saturday.

Roger Harring was memorialized in a funeral service after passing away at the age of 88.

Hundreds of friends, family, former players and coaching colleagues gathered at Mary, Mother of the Church on the southside of La Crosse.

Harring was remembered for much more than wins, losses and national championships.

"I think the best word to describe Coach Harring is a teacher. He taught the lessons of life. He was a life coach. Roger always believed that teaching was coaching and coaching was teaching. Rest in peace Coach Harring. You influenced us all. Now it's time for us to carry the ball," said longtime friend and coaching colleague Bill Collar.

A celebration of life was held later at UW-La Crosse where Harring coached football for 31 seasons, winning three national championships.