Marker honoring enslaved Africans to be dedicated in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — A public marker remembering the enslaved Africans forced to journey across the ocean to toil in the Americas is being formally dedicated in Boston. The Middle Passage Port Marker was installed last October and is meant to acknowledge Boston’s history of slavery and honor the Africans who survived or perished on the transatlantic voyage. The ceremony on Sunday takes place at Long Wharf, and Mayor Kim Janey is among those delivering remarks. The names of enslaved members of Boston’s oldest churches will also be read out. The project is part of a broader effort to install historic markers at dozens of Middle Passage locations.