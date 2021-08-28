Another active day of weather on tap for the coulee region

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Allamakee, Winneshiek, Fillmore, Houston, Wabasha, Winona, Richland, Vernon, and Crawford counties until Saturday at 9 a.m.

Another active day is in store with thunderstorms pushing out of the region this morning. There will be a lull in the action around lunchtime. A round of severe weather is possible late in the day as a cold front approaches the region. Storms continue into Sunday morning. Flooding is still a concern with all of the rain that we have received.

We clear out briefly on Monday before more unsettled weather arrives later in the day. Thunderstorm chances stick around as we go through next week. It is too early to tell if any severe weather will be associated with those.

Be safe and have a good day!

Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt