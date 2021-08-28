River Flood Watch from MON 4:00 AM CDT until WED 9:24 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Crawford County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flood Watch for

the Kickapoo River at Steuben.

* From late Sunday night to late Wednesday morning.

* At 9:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 10.2 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Flooding is possible.

* Forecast…Flood stage may be reached early Monday morning.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Water starts to affect business and

residences and minor flooding affects lowlands and lower roads.

* Impact…At 12.5 feet, Water reaches the bottom support beams of

the bridge.

&&