US airlifts food, tents to quake-ravaged southern Haiti

JEREMIE, Haiti (AP) — U.S. military aircraft are flying food, tarps and other material into southern Haiti amid a shift in the international relief effort to focus on helping people hit by the recent earthquake to make it through hurricane season. Aircraft flying out of the capital, Port-au-Prince, arrived throughout the day Saturday in the mostly rural, mountainous southern peninsula that was the epicenter of the Aug. 14 earthquake. In Jeremie, people waved and cheered as a Marine Corps unit from North Carolina descended in a tilt-rotor Osprey with pallets of rice, tarps and other supplies. Most of the material, however, wasn’t destined for Jeremie. It will go to remote mountain communities where landslides destroyed homes and the small plots of the many subsistence farmers in the area.