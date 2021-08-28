Viterbo finishes Volleyball Classic with a win

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Viterbo University (9) hosted a 4-team invitational women's volleyball tournament Aug 27-28. They welcomed perennial powerhouse teams from Grand View University (21) in Des Moines, Missouri Baptist University (1) in Creve Coeur, and Midland University (3) in Fremont, Neb.

Viterbo won 3-0 over Missouri Baptist on Friday evening, and lost 3-1 to Midland on Saturday morning. The V-Hawks were looking for a winning weekend in the tournament's final game Saturday afternoon.

After taking the first two sets 25-14 and 25-10, Viterbo came out looking for a sweep in game 3. However Grand View wasn't going down quietly. The Vikings led by as much as 4 early in the game, but a combination of great digs by Libero Adrianna Reinhart, and setting by Abbey Johnson proved too much to handle.

Viterbo takes the match, winning game 3 25-20. They advance to 8-1 on the year.

The V-Hawks next matchup will be September 3 at 1 PM against Columbia College. They will return to the R. W. Beggs Sr. Gym again on September 9 and 10 for the Days Inn & Suites Viterbo Invitational.