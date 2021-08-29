A calm end to the weekend

A passing cold front has brought us clearing skies and warm temperatures as we wrap up the weekend. Highs were in the 70s and 80s. Westerly winds are driving in cooler and drier air to the Coulee region. High pressure will be in control of our weather as the enter the new week. Seasonable temperatures will be in place through mid-week. Meteorological Fall starts on Wednesday and the weather is looking fantastic with sunshine all around. Unsettled weather arrives on Thursday with a chance for showers. Rain chances stick around as we go through the following weekend. It is too early to tell if any severe weather will occur.

Have a great day!

Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt