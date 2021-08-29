Calm weather to wrap up the weekend

A passing cold front is pushing through the region today bringing us a relief from all the active weather we have been dealing with. We will see clearing skies this afternoon with highs reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s across the Coulee region. More sunshine is expected on Monday as we kick off the new week. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s to low 80s. The calm weather doesn't last because more unsettled weather arrives on Tuesday. We do have a nice day on tap for Wednesday. Thunderstorm chances return for the rest of the week. It is too early to tell if any severe weather will be associated with those.

