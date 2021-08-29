Family: Taliban kills Afghan folk singer in restive province

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A Taliban fighter has shot dead an Afghan folk singer in a restive mountain province under unclear circumstances. The killing of Fawad Andarabi comes as the United States winds down a historic airlift that saw tens of thousands evacuated from Kabul’s international airport. The shooting Friday of the folk singer came in the Andarabi Valley for which he was named. The Taliban said they were investigating the incident, but activists fear it’s a sign the insurgents will return to the oppressive rule of their past. U.S. military cargo planes meanwhile continue their runs into the airport Sunday, ahead of a Tuesday deadline earlier set by President Joe Biden to withdraw all troops from America’s longest war.