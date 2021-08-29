Heth’s Hardware owner looks for a new family to take over the business

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - After 37 years as owner, Bob Heth wants to retire and sell Heth's Hardware to another local family.

Heth maintained the same goal after he took over the business from his family who opened the everything-you-need store in the 1950s -- helping people.

"That's what we do," he said. "Because so many times [they] need a 'whatcha-ma-call-it or a 'thing-a-ma-jig' and the good thing is I usually know what they need just from that description."

During ice and snowstorms, Heth will sleep at his store to make sure he can stay open for the community.

He said customers and co-workers are extended members of his family.

"I think about how many kids we've trained, given them their first jobs and many of them come back just to say, 'Hi,''' Heth said.

La Crescent Mayor Mike Poellinger said the small-town store is different than "big box stores" because you do not have buy in bulk and you rent power tools for a short period of time.

"It's efficient for the community to be able to go and buy one or two of rather an item instead of having to buy a whole package," Mayor Poellinger said. "It's so important for people to be able to stop on Walnut street and they can go into the local liquor store, they can go to the hardware store and they can go to the grocery car and never move their car and that's unusual in this day and age."

Since Heth announced his hopes to retire, Mayor Poellinger wonders what's next.

"We hope to hear something positive that it is going to stay open and it's again maybe operated by a family," he said. "So that they have those small-town values we all appreciate."

Heth is ready to cut back on the long hours so he can spend more time with his family, build a boat and model train cars.

"Well, I have great pride for what's been accomplished here," Heth said. "You know I'm approaching 70 so my thought is How much longer can I do this? Hopefully for a while yet, but my children are not interested in purchasing the store and continuing the family tradition."

He is worried it would take too long to wait for his grandchildren to take over the business and held back from sharing any other information about the future.

"I'm ready to retire," he said. "But I'll let you know when it's closer."