Hurricane brushes Puerto Vallarta, heads up Mexico coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Nora is churning northward up Mexico’s Pacific Coast toward the narrow Gulf of California, after making a sweep past the Puerto Vallarta area. Nora crossed the cape south of Puerto Vallarta late Saturday, but there are no early reports of serious damage. Still, forecasters warn that Mexico’s central and northern Pacific Coast could see flooding, mudslides and perilous surf. U.S. hurricane forecasters say Nora is likely to keep dragging along the coast and gradually weaken to a tropical storm by Sunday night before entering the Gulf of California, passing close to the mainland resort area of Mazatlan. The storm’s remnants could bring heavy rains by midweek to the U.S. Southwest and central Rockies.