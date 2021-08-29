Protest on wheels in Thai capital seeks government’s ouster

BANGKOK (AP) — A long line of cars, trucks and motorbikes has wended its way through the Thai capital Bangkok in a mobile protest against the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. The protesters on wheels hope their nonviolent action, dubbed a “car mob,” can help force the ouster of Prayuth. They accuse him of botching the campaign against the coronavirus. Large-scale protests against Prayuth’s government began last year. But they picked up steam this year over its alleged mishandling of the coronavirus crisis by failing to secure timely and adequate supplies of vaccines. Organizers say the car mob protest evades legal limitations on gatherings that are aimed at enforcing social distancing.