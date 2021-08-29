River Flood Watch from MON 7:00 AM CDT until WED 2:12 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Crawford County

The Flood Watch continues for

the Kickapoo River at Steuben.

* From Monday morning to early Wednesday morning.

* At 2:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.5 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Flooding is possible.

* Forecast…Flood stage may be reached tomorrow morning.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Water starts to affect business and

residences and minor flooding affects lowlands and lower roads.

* Impact…At 12.5 feet, Water reaches the bottom support beams of

the bridge.

* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Bridge Street near the gage begins to flood

and Highway 179 may be threatened.

