River Flood Watch from MON 5:30 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Allamakee County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flood Watch for

the Upper Iowa River at Dorchester Hwy 76.

* From late tonight to late Tuesday morning.

* At 2:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.3 feet.

* Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

* Flooding is possible.

* Forecast…Flood stage may be reached Monday morning.

* Impact…At 14.0 feet, Lowland agricultural areas begin to flood.

* Impact…At 15.0 feet, Significant agricultural flooding begins.

