Northern Crops Institute adds program manager to staff

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — An agriculture support center located at North Dakota State University has added a program manager.

Northern Crops Institute officials say Jena Bjertness (JEHN’-uh BYURT’-nuhs) will help develop educational programs to promote northern grown crops to global grain buyers and food processors.

Bjertness, who is originally from Vermillion, Minnesota, has a degree in animal science.

The Northern Crops Institute is funded by the states of North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota, as well as commodity groups in those states and Montana. It helps promote domestic and international markets for regional crops.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News

STORMTRACKER 19 WEATHER

La Crosse
32°
Winona
34°
Decorah
30°
Whitehall
28°
Prairie Du Chien
32°
Tomah
29°
Rochester
27°
Dry & Cloudy Thanksgiving; Dreary & Damp Black Friday!

Dry & Cloudy Thanksgiving; Dreary & Damp Black Friday!

It will be dry and cloudy for your Thanksgiving followed by dreary and damp conditions for your Black Friday.

Connect With WXOW
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

Those who lost everything in fire find a way to give thanks

Thousands of residents who lost their homes or their loved ones in a Northern California wildfire will spend Thanksgiving in

Stores prepare for the biggest shopping day of the year

While you may have started preparing your Thanksgiving Meal, local stores are gearing up for the shopping frenzy.

La Crosse has a conversation regarding health equity

On Wednesday, people learned about health care in a new light at English Lutheran Church's Community Conversation.

Store closures don’t look to impact mall’s holiday shopping numbers

Everyone loves a good deal whether that means in store or online.

Why a salmonella outbreak shouldn’t ruin your Thanksgiving

Health officials say there's no reason to skip Thanksgiving dinner because of a salmonella outbreak linked to raw turkey.

Scroll to top
Skip to content