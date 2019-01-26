Federal shutdown affected probe into unique bovine TB case

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history affected an investigation into a strain of bovine tuberculosis in a North Dakota beef cattle herd that’s not previously been seen in the U.S.

The strain is similar to cases in Mexican cattle, but State Veterinarian Susan Keller says the ranchers have no ties to Mexico.

State and federal agencies cooperate on responses to such animal disease cases. But North Dakota’s Animal Health Division has received only limited federal help so far.

Chances are low the situation will imperil other cattle herds or people, particularly since the herd is quarantined. But it could delay solving the mystery.

Keller hopes to be able to say definitively by early summer that officials have taken all necessary actions to ensure no spread of the disease.