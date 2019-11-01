Man fatally shot in SUV, wife injured in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — St. Paul police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and his wife injured.

Authorities say a woman called 911 to report a shooting in the Highland Park neighborhood of St. Paul about 2 a.m. Friday. Officers arrived and found a man dead in the driver’s seat of an SUV.

The victim’s wife, sitting in the passenger side, had a gunshot wound to her leg. She was taken to Regions Hospital and treated for her injuries. Police don’t believe the injury is life threatening.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News

STORMTRACKER 19 WEATHER

La Crosse
36°
Winona
36°
Decorah
32°
Whitehall
33°
Prairie Du Chien
35°
Tomah
35°
Rochester
34°
Connect with WXOW
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope

Top Stories

Scroll to top
Skip to content