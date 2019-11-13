No charges for officers who shot man with gun in Eagan

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota prosecutor says there will be no charges filed against five police officers who fatally shot a 23-year-old man after a standoff in Eagan.

Isak Abdirahman Aden was killed July 2 after an hours-long standoff in which he at times held a gun to his head and refused orders to move away from it.

According to a report released Wednesday, Aden was shot after he picked up the gun and raised his arm. The report says one officer from Eagan and four Bloomington officers feared for the lives of other officers and fired their weapons. It was later determined that Aden fired his gun.

Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom says the use of deadly force was legally justified.

Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, says he’s disappointed in the decision.