Parkland shooting survivors win Children’s Peace Prize

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida students who created an international movement to raise awareness about gun violence after a deadly school shooting have been awarded the International Children’s Peace Prize.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu presented the award Tuesday during a ceremony in Cape Town, South Africa. Tutu called the student organization March For Our Lives one of the most significant youth-led mass movements in living memory and its founders “true change-makers.”

Since the Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the students have gained international attention, raised millions of dollars from the likes of Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney for their grassroots movement and made a slew of television appearances.

Hundreds of thousands attended their Washington, D.C., march this spring to raise awareness about gun violence and advocate for safer schools.

Associated Press

