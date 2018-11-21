2nd woman freed after arrest related to family massacre

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — The second of two women charged with misleading authorities investigating an Ohio family massacre has been released from jail.

Prosecutors have said the two women are accused of lying to a grand jury but haven’t offered any specifics. They are the mothers of two suspects in the killings, and the grandmothers of the other two.

On Tuesday, 65-year-old Rita Newcomb was released from Pike County Jail after posting a $50,000 pond.

Last week 76-year-old Fredericka Wagner was released after posting a portion of her $100,000 bond.

Both have pleaded not guilty to felony charges of obstructing justice and perjury.

Four members of the Wagner family have been charged in the slayings of eight members of the Rhoden family in rural Ohio two years ago.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News

STORMTRACKER 19 WEATHER

La Crosse
29°
Winona
30°
Decorah
28°
Whitehall
26°
Prairie Du Chien
31°
Tomah
26°
Rochester
26°
Smooth Sailing Through Thanksgiving!

Smooth Sailing Through Thanksgiving!

The forecast will be smooth sailing through Thanksgiving. However, big changes loom thereafter.

Connect With WXOW
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

Spring Grove sends their football team off in style

Spring Grove, MN. (WXOW) – The community of Spring Grove sent their football team off to the championship game today

Vernon County home damaged after early afternoon house fire

A home in the Vernon County village of Ontario is damaged after a house fire earlier Tuesday afternoon.

Accommodating Thanksgiving guests with food allergies and restrictions

We typically think of our Thanksgiving meal with turkey, mashed potatoes and possibly a green bean casserole.

Aquinas Middle School ‘Stuffs the bus’

Students at Aquinas Middle School in La Crosse helped out a local food pantry by "stuffing the bus", an annual

Hmong community lobbies for education bill

Members of the La Crosse Hmong Community are lobbying school districts to support an education bill in the Wisconsin assembly.

Scroll to top
Skip to content