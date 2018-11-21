1 killed in fiery Brooklyn Bridge crash

NEW YORK (AP) — The Fire Department of New York says three vehicles have caught on fire and one person has died following a crash on the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City.

Five other people have suffered minor injuries.

Police say all lanes have been closed in both directions.

The FDNY says the crash occurred on the Brooklyn-bound side of the bridge shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday. The bridge connects Manhattan and Brooklyn and spans the East River.

Bright orange-red flames engulfed the vehicles and black smoke billowed high into the air.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News

STORMTRACKER 19 WEATHER

La Crosse
29°
Winona
30°
Decorah
28°
Whitehall
26°
Prairie Du Chien
31°
Tomah
26°
Rochester
26°
Smooth Sailing Through Thanksgiving!

Smooth Sailing Through Thanksgiving!

The forecast will be smooth sailing through Thanksgiving. However, big changes loom thereafter.

Connect With WXOW
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

Spring Grove sends their football team off in style

Spring Grove, MN. (WXOW) – The community of Spring Grove sent their football team off to the championship game today

Vernon County home damaged after early afternoon house fire

A home in the Vernon County village of Ontario is damaged after a house fire earlier Tuesday afternoon.

Accommodating Thanksgiving guests with food allergies and restrictions

We typically think of our Thanksgiving meal with turkey, mashed potatoes and possibly a green bean casserole.

Aquinas Middle School ‘Stuffs the bus’

Students at Aquinas Middle School in La Crosse helped out a local food pantry by "stuffing the bus", an annual

Hmong community lobbies for education bill

Members of the La Crosse Hmong Community are lobbying school districts to support an education bill in the Wisconsin assembly.

Scroll to top
Skip to content