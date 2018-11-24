Fights, escapes, harm: Migrant kids struggle in facilities

HOUSTON (AP) — Records obtained by The Associated Press highlight some of the problems that plague government facilities for immigrant youth.

In one facility, a 6-year-old tried to run away after another boy threw his shoes into the toilet. Three employees had to pull the boy off a fence and carry him back into a building.

In another, a 20-year-old woman who’d lied that she was 17 sneaked a needle out of a sewing class and used it to cut herself.

About 14,000 immigrant children are currently detained in more than 100 facilities nationally, including about 5,900 in Texas. The Trump administration presented the facilities as caring, safe places for immigrant children.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News

STORMTRACKER 19 WEATHER

La Crosse
41°
Winona
37°
Decorah
41°
Whitehall
41°
Prairie Du Chien
39°
Tomah
38°
Rochester
32°
Cloudy and Cold Weather Replaces Rain

Cloudy and Cold Weather Replaces Rain

The showers moved through fairly quickly, but most parts of Wisconsin saw some type of precipitation with this storm system.

Connect With WXOW
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

One more for the trophy case: Caledonia takes Class AA championship

After three quarters, the Caledonia Warriors had the lead in the state Class AA championship against Barnesville. What was

School district: Free-speech protects those in viral photo

Officials with a Wisconsin school district say free-speech rights would make it difficult to discipline students who appeared in a

Repeat: Spring Grove Lions State 9-Man Champs

A large hometown crowd made the drive to Minneapolis early Friday morning to watch the Spring Grove Lions go for

In era of online retail, Black Friday still lures a crowd

It would have been easy to turn on their computers at home over plates of leftover turkey and take

Cyber Monday shoppers will see more sites charging sales tax

Shoppers heading online to purchase holiday gifts will find they're being charged sales tax at websites where they weren't before.

Scroll to top
Skip to content