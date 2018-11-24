Mississippi voters wait in line to vote absentee for Senate

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Several dozen voters in Mississippi’s largest county have been waiting in a line stretching outside the courthouse to cast absentee ballots in a U.S. Senate runoff.

The contest is between white Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, who is the first woman to represent Mississippi in Congress, and Democratic challenger Mike Espy, a former U.S. agriculture commissioner who is seeking to become the first African-American senator from Mississippi since Reconstruction.

The runoff is Tuesday. Saturday was the deadline for people to cast absentee ballots at circuit clerks’ offices.

People 65 or older are allowed to vote absentee, as are people who will be away from their home county on Election Day.

A 92-year-old voter from Jackson, Illinois Cox Littleton, says she voted for Espy because she considers him “a highly intelligent man.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News

STORMTRACKER 19 WEATHER

La Crosse
39°
Winona
Decorah
41°
Whitehall
37°
Prairie Du Chien
37°
Tomah
35°
Rochester
32°
Gloomy Day, But Snow Chances Trend South

Gloomy Day, But Snow Chances Trend South

We will keep cloudy conditions but a snow storm that has been trending south is going to pass by tomorrow

Connect With WXOW
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

Retail Battle: Online vs In-Store Shopping

As customers plow through the busiest shopping weekend of the year, it raises the question: Where does brick and mortar

One more for the trophy case: Caledonia takes Class AA championship

After three quarters, the Caledonia Warriors had the lead in the state Class AA championship against Barnesville. What was

School district: Free-speech protects those in viral photo

Officials with a Wisconsin school district say free-speech rights would make it difficult to discipline students who appeared in a

Repeat: Spring Grove Lions State 9-Man Champs

A large hometown crowd made the drive to Minneapolis early Friday morning to watch the Spring Grove Lions go for

In era of online retail, Black Friday still lures a crowd

It would have been easy to turn on their computers at home over plates of leftover turkey and take

Scroll to top
Skip to content