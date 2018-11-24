Mourners attend funeral for security guard shot by officer

CHICAGO (AP) — Friends and family are attending a funeral for a security guard who was fatally shot by a suburban Chicago police officer outside the bar where he worked.

Witnesses say Jemel Roberson was fatally shot on Nov. 11 while holding a man at gunpoint who’d been involved in an earlier shooting at the bar in Robbins, just south of Chicago.

Some witnesses say Roberson was wearing a hat emblazoned with the word “Security.” Roberson, who was black, was shot by a white officer from nearby Midlothian who was responding to the initial shooting.

WGN-TV reports that some mourners attending the Saturday funeral wore shirts reading “Security” and “#JusticeforJemel.” Others wore security uniforms.

Friends say the 26-year-old Roberson was a father and had wanted to become a Chicago police officer.

___

Information from: WGN-TV, http://wgntv.com/

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News

STORMTRACKER 19 WEATHER

La Crosse
39°
Winona
36°
Decorah
41°
Whitehall
38°
Prairie Du Chien
38°
Tomah
36°
Rochester
33°
Cloudy and Cold Weather Replaces Rain

Cloudy and Cold Weather Replaces Rain

The showers moved through fairly quickly, but most parts of Wisconsin saw some type of precipitation with this storm system.

Connect With WXOW
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

Retail Battle: Online vs In-Store Shopping

As customers plow through the busiest shopping weekend of the year, it raises the question: Where does brick and mortar

One more for the trophy case: Caledonia takes Class AA championship

After three quarters, the Caledonia Warriors had the lead in the state Class AA championship against Barnesville. What was

School district: Free-speech protects those in viral photo

Officials with a Wisconsin school district say free-speech rights would make it difficult to discipline students who appeared in a

Repeat: Spring Grove Lions State 9-Man Champs

A large hometown crowd made the drive to Minneapolis early Friday morning to watch the Spring Grove Lions go for

In era of online retail, Black Friday still lures a crowd

It would have been easy to turn on their computers at home over plates of leftover turkey and take

Scroll to top
Skip to content