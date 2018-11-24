Nonprofit challenges Georgia lieutenant governor’s election

A nonprofit group and three Georgia voters are challenging the results of the lieutenant governor’s election, arguing that there may have been tens of thousands of votes never recorded in the race.

The Coalition for Good Governance, in a lawsuit filed Friday, alleges that an accurate result in the Nov. 6 election can’t be determined because of flaws and malfunctions in the electronic voting system. It says the large difference in votes for all other statewide races and the low reported participation rate in the lieutenant governor’s race are factors in the lawsuit.

The declared winner was Geoff Duncan, who had about 1.95 million votes to Sarah Riggs Amico’s 1.85 million.

The suit seeks a new election for the office and asks that it be conducted on paper ballots. Atlanta attorney Bruce Brown says citizens must not permit flawed elections to stand.