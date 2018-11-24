Nonprofit challenges Georgia lieutenant governor’s election

A nonprofit group and three Georgia voters are challenging the results of the lieutenant governor’s election, arguing that there may have been tens of thousands of votes never recorded in the race.

The Coalition for Good Governance, in a lawsuit filed Friday, alleges that an accurate result in the Nov. 6 election can’t be determined because of flaws and malfunctions in the electronic voting system. It says the large difference in votes for all other statewide races and the low reported participation rate in the lieutenant governor’s race are factors in the lawsuit.

The declared winner was Geoff Duncan, who had about 1.95 million votes to Sarah Riggs Amico’s 1.85 million.

The suit seeks a new election for the office and asks that it be conducted on paper ballots. Atlanta attorney Bruce Brown says citizens must not permit flawed elections to stand.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News

STORMTRACKER 19 WEATHER

La Crosse
39°
Winona
Decorah
41°
Whitehall
37°
Prairie Du Chien
37°
Tomah
35°
Rochester
32°
Gloomy Day, But Snow Chances Trend South

Gloomy Day, But Snow Chances Trend South

We will keep cloudy conditions but a snow storm that has been trending south is going to pass by tomorrow

Connect With WXOW
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

Retail Battle: Online vs In-Store Shopping

As customers plow through the busiest shopping weekend of the year, it raises the question: Where does brick and mortar

One more for the trophy case: Caledonia takes Class AA championship

After three quarters, the Caledonia Warriors had the lead in the state Class AA championship against Barnesville. What was

School district: Free-speech protects those in viral photo

Officials with a Wisconsin school district say free-speech rights would make it difficult to discipline students who appeared in a

Repeat: Spring Grove Lions State 9-Man Champs

A large hometown crowd made the drive to Minneapolis early Friday morning to watch the Spring Grove Lions go for

In era of online retail, Black Friday still lures a crowd

It would have been easy to turn on their computers at home over plates of leftover turkey and take

Scroll to top
Skip to content